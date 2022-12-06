TTC Tour Brands Plans to Go Net Zero by 2050
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz December 06, 2022
TTC Tour Brands, the group of tour operators that comprise Trafalgar, Costsaver, Brendan Vacations, Contiki, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, as well its parent company The Travel Corporation and its nonprofit, The TreadRight Foundation, have announced that its Climate Action Plan will replace its goal to be carbon neutral by 2030 with a new plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, which is expected to be a more sustainable plan in the long-term.
Additionally, TTC Tour Brands’ plan has been assisted by third-party Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), an independent organization that helps companies reach their sustainability goals. By 2023, the brands will end carbon offsetting and move towards reducing energy consumption, transitioning to low-carbon technology and partnering with local destination suppliers to reduce the carbon footprints of individual itineraries.
The Travel Corporation and the TreadRight Foundation have established an internal carbon fund to invest in the transition to net zero, which will offer public reports for travelers to see. The next annual impact report is due within the first half of 2023, reporting on 2022.
“As a brand that prides itself in promoting and offering conscious travel experiences, it is important that we be more ambitious with our efforts to cut back on the carbon emissions we produce,” says Melissa DaSilva, President of TTC Tour Brands, North America. “With the help of our travel industry partners we are excited to be able to take these steps to combat climate change and focus on offering authentic travel experiences that our guests can experience without causing unnecessary harm to the planet we are so passionately trying to protect.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS