ALG Vacations Reveals the 2022 ALGV Elite Agencies
Travel Agent ALG Vacations Janeen Christoff February 02, 2022
ALG Vacations (ALGV) has announced the ALGV Elite travel agencies for 2022.
More than 700 agencies nationwide are receiving the honor, which is based on overall ALGV net sales production for passengers traveled in 2021. This is different than in previous years when the top producing agencies were rewarded for brand-specific sales (Apple Vacations – Preferred Partners; Funjet Vacations, United Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, and Southwest Vacations – 500 Club; and Travel Impressions – Best of the Best).
The new ALGV Elite program makes it easier for agencies to earn top account status and the benefits that come with the designation.
Now, the program recognizes agencies in various tiers, including Sapphire/Sapphire Select, Emerald and Diamond/Diamond Preferred, and each one has an array of exclusive benefits.
In order to be recognized with Elite status, travel agencies needed to reach a minimum of $400,000 in net sales for passengers traveling with ALGV in 2021. In the highest tier, Diamond/Diamond Preferred, agencies' net sales must amount to more than $1.6 million.
Perks for those agencies who reach Elite levels include complimentary airline seats, hotel nights or WAVES points redeemable for travel and other rewards; access to an exclusive Elite support desk; exclusive promo codes; a marketing toolkit to help agencies spread the word about their achievement; and, for Sapphire Select levels and above, an invitation to an international ALGV Elite recognition trip.
“The new ALGV Elite has been met with praise by travel agencies who appreciate the change to an overall ALGV rewards program,” said Jim Tedesco, ALGV’s vice president of sales. “Knowledgeable travel advisors realize the importance of matching individual clients to the specific ALGV brand that best suits their needs and preferences. The ALGV Elite program makes it easier for them to do just that and still reach top account status. With all that our retail partners been through in the past two years, we’re thrilled to reward them for their efforts and resilience.”
