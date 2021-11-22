Travel Impressions Hosts Final Best of the Best Event
ALG Vacations (ALGV) pulled out all the stops for Travel Impressions’ Best of the Best swansong event, which was held at Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort and Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico Nov. 18-21.
Next year, ALGV is consolidating its agency status accumulation for individual brands into the Elite advisors program, whose levels include Sapphire, Emerald, Diamond and Diamond Select.
Just one of the many highlights of the conference, which was the 25th such event, included a surprise performance by the rock band Sugar Ray, which brought attendees to their feet and dancing for well over an hour.
Another key highlight was a general session keynote address by Jon Dorenbos, a professional magician and former Philadelphia Eagle, who focused on ways to overcome hardship and never accept failure. Dorenbos has faced many challenges throughout his life, including his father murdering his mother when he was he 12.
Travel advisors were also privy to video greetings from such celebrities as Lance Bass, Carson Kressley and Mark McGrath, optional tours offered by Amstar DMC, hotel site inspections and the chance to participate in a give-back activity at Fundacion Punta de Mita a community center.
Additionally, the event included a supplier and agent meet-and-greet, and two executive Q&A discussion sessions.
To qualify for the Best of the Best event, travel advisors produced a minimum of $750,000, with Glove Winner starting at $2 million.
“While it’s bittersweet to wind down the 25-year legacy of Best of the Best, we are looking forward to ramping up the new Elite program and rewarding agents for their overall success,” said Scott Wiseman, former president and current senior vice president and general manager, travel agent brands for ALGV.
ALGV brands include Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations
