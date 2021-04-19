ASTA Launches New Roadmap To Becoming a Travel Advisor Course
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff April 19, 2021
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has launched a new online education course to promote careers in the travel agency industry and help new advisors.
The Roadmap to Becoming a Travel Advisor course was developed by Host Agency Reviews founder Steph Lee and includes a 240-page manual plus seven instructional videos.
“As anyone in the industry will tell you, working as a travel advisor is a fun, rewarding and potentially lucrative career path,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA’s president and CEO. “With travel growing more complicated in a post-COVID environment and the industry’s recovery underway, now is the perfect time to look at a career as a travel advisor. Our new Roadmap to Becoming a Travel Advisor will help folks get started down this path toward a true dream job.”
“We applaud ASTA for its work in putting together the Roadmap to Becoming a Travel Advisor course, which provides a foundational knowledge base to those wanting to enter the industry and will augment host agencies’ efforts to grow their networks as the travel industry is ready to bounce back,” said Anita Pagliasso, vice president of industry relations at KHM Travel Group and president, Professional Association of Travel Hosts (PATH). “Agencies of all business models need new blood and are preparing to bring on new advisors in the coming months, so this initiative is perfectly timed.”
Topics covered in the manual include:
—An in-depth overview of the travel industry and its constituent parts.
—How travel advisors make money.
—Tips for finding a job or starting your own business.
ASTA is working with industry partners to integrate its new Roadmap into pre-existing programs as an extension to their offerings.
Currently, ASTA is offering the new course at 50 percent off the base rate of $299.
Click here to learn more.
Sponsored Content
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS