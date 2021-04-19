Last updated: 06:42 PM ET, Mon April 19 2021

ASTA Launches New Roadmap To Becoming a Travel Advisor Course

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff April 19, 2021

Travel agent working at the computer
Travel agent working at the computer. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / Viktoriia Hnatiuk)

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has launched a new online education course to promote careers in the travel agency industry and help new advisors.

The Roadmap to Becoming a Travel Advisor course was developed by Host Agency Reviews founder Steph Lee and includes a 240-page manual plus seven instructional videos.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
TRIPKIT Online

Travel Institute Launches TRIPKIT Fully Online

MS Geoffrey Chaucer

gallery icon Becoming a Riviera River Cruises Specialist

Call Your TA

Travel Advisors Get Creative To Survive Pandemic

Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel Offers Domestic Travel Advisor Incentive

“As anyone in the industry will tell you, working as a travel advisor is a fun, rewarding and potentially lucrative career path,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA’s president and CEO. “With travel growing more complicated in a post-COVID environment and the industry’s recovery underway, now is the perfect time to look at a career as a travel advisor. Our new Roadmap to Becoming a Travel Advisor will help folks get started down this path toward a true dream job.”

“We applaud ASTA for its work in putting together the Roadmap to Becoming a Travel Advisor course, which provides a foundational knowledge base to those wanting to enter the industry and will augment host agencies’ efforts to grow their networks as the travel industry is ready to bounce back,” said Anita Pagliasso, vice president of industry relations at KHM Travel Group and president, Professional Association of Travel Hosts (PATH). “Agencies of all business models need new blood and are preparing to bring on new advisors in the coming months, so this initiative is perfectly timed.”

Topics covered in the manual include:

—An in-depth overview of the travel industry and its constituent parts.

—How travel advisors make money.

—Tips for finding a job or starting your own business.

ASTA is working with industry partners to integrate its new Roadmap into pre-existing programs as an extension to their offerings.

Currently, ASTA is offering the new course at 50 percent off the base rate of $299.

Click here to learn more.

For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
MS Geoffrey Chaucer

Becoming a Riviera River Cruises Specialist

Riviera River Cruises

ASTA to Texas Legislature: Pandemic is the Worst Possible Time to Tax Travel Agency Services

Travel Advisors Get Creative To Survive Pandemic

Intrepid Travel Offers Domestic Travel Advisor Incentive

Travel Advisors See Uptick in Summer 2021 Bookings

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS