Brightline Announces New Travel Advisor Program
Travel Agent October 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The dedicated site will incentivize travel agents with a generous 20 percent commission, among other benefits.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Brightline (soon to be Virgin Trains), announced today a new Travel Advisor Program, whereby travel agents can access a dedicated booking portal through gobrightline.com/travel-agents. The site is designed to incentivize travel agents to book Florida’s leading transportation solution while delivering elevated services and offerings to clients.
Brightline is the only privately owned, operated and maintained rail system in the U.S. in more than 100 years, currently connecting downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Construction connecting South Florida to Orlando is underway, expected to begin service in 2022.
Brightline’s Travel Agent Program provides a generous 20 percent commission to registered travel agents when booking reservations on Brightline. Further, travel professionals have access to the lowest published fares, access to manage reservations and self-service ticket changes, as well as monthly reporting provided by a dedicated Brightline Account Manager.
“Valued travel advisors are adopting the ease in which Brightline can connect clients from the legendary resorts of Palm Beach to downtown Miami and the ‘Cruise Capital of the World,’” said Marcia Lowther, Senior Vice President of Sales for Brightline. “Agent partners can now enjoy an advanced, easy-to-use online tool and recommend our care-free option for holidays, milestone celebrations, special events and more.”
Since launching service in South Florida in 2018, Brightline has become a preferred mobility solution for leisure guests, commuters, small businesses and large corporations. The Brightline sales team is comprised of hospitality veterans from luxury resort brands, leading cruise lines and other transportation services.
Brightline’s Travel Agent Program also supports the company's Train-To-Port Packages, which bundles offerings together allowing guests traveling to park their car, check-in and check their luggage at Brightline stations before boarding the cruise at all three South Florida ports. The Train-To-Port Packages also includes Lyft Ride credits and a mimosa onboard.
Brightline offers guests more than just a means of transportation to the South Florida community, it is a destination for fun and exciting events and happenings on the trains and at the stations. The company partners with local cultural institutions on fun and festive seasonal activations for the local community, including housing a Wizard of Oz 80th Anniversary Exhibit in coordination with the Miami Children’s Museum. In partnership with the Miami Heat, Brightline surprised riders with special guest conductor and retired basketball legend Shane Battier. Battier got fans pumped up for the game with fun train announcements as they made their way on the branded Buzzer Beater train to the Miami Heat game.
As a hospitality-driven company, Brightline stations and train cars feature state of the art amenities. Brightline is the first fully accessible train, exceeding ADA compliance standards and providing effortless access from end-to-end. Dyson products can be found in the bathrooms for a completely touchless environment; guests can wave their hands to flush the toilet and for those who forget to flush, it will automatically take care of that when the door is opened. All of the pet-friendly stations and trains are equipped with high-speed WiFi, power and USB outlets at every seat as well as bicycle and luggage storage.
SOURCE: Brightline press release.
