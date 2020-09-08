Catch Up With Blue Diamond Resorts for a Chance to Win Three Nights in Cancun
Travel advisors will have a shot to win a three-night stay at the all-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun when they register for this month's Blue Diamond Resorts webinar.
The online event scheduled for September 15 at 2 p.m. ET will cover the latest developments at Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun as well as the new Royalton CHIC brand. Attendees will also learn all the ways the Caribbean's fastest-growing resort chain is navigating the COVID-19 crisis, including its Safety-Assured Vacations program.
Moderator Jane Custer will be joined by Todd Kirlik, Senior Director, Trade Sales and Business Development for Blue Diamond Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group, who will provide advisors with invaluable insight so they can book their clients with confidence.
Six Blue Diamond Resorts properties in Mexico and Jamaica have already reopened this summer with more than a dozen additional resorts throughout the Caribbean slated to reopen this fall.
Scheduled to open December 15, 2020, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will feature the first-ever Adult Scene, a resort-within-a-resort offering 332 adult suites, a private beachfront and pool in addition to a pair of adults-only restaurants. Now through September 30 the resort is offering guests $500 resort credit as part of its "Lights, Camera, Cancun!" promotion.
