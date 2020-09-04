Blue Diamond Resorts Announces Reopening Dates

Last updated: 01:43 PM ET, Fri September 04 2020

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana
PHOTO: Royalton CHIC Punta Cana. (photo via Blue Diamond Resorts)

Visitors will once again begin to enjoy Blue Diamond Resorts located across the Caribbean as the brand begins to reopen its properties with new health and safety measures in place.

With six properties already open - three located in Mexico and three in Jamaica, Blue Diamond is planning for a gradual reopening with seventeen of its properties opening by the middle of December.

A list of all properties and their opening dates can be found below:

Dominican Republic

- Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20

- Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana: 01-Oct-20

- Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20

- Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa: 01-Nov-20

- Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20

Jamaica

- Royalton Negril Resort & Spa: Now Open

- Hideaway at Royalton Negril: Now Open

- Grand Lido Negril Au Naturel All-Suite Resort: Now Open

- Royalton Blue Waters Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20

- Royalton White Sands Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20

Antigua

- Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa: 29-Nov-20

Grenada

- Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa: 29-Nov-20

Saint Lucia

- Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa: 01-Nov-20

- Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia: 01-Nov-20

- Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton: 01-Dec-20

- Starfish Saint Lucia: 15-Dec-20

Costa Rica

- Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica: 01-Dec-20

Mexico

- Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa: Now Open

- Hideaway at Royalton Rivera Cancun: Now Open

- Mystique Holbox by Royalton: Now Open

- Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun: 29-Oct-20

- Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun: 15-Dec-20

- Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun: 15-Dec-20

All the Blue Diamond properties have put into practice stringent new guidelines to ensure staff and guests’ safety.

These new procedures, which adhere to the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control recommendations, include new sanitation measures, increased cleanliness standards and reduced capacity.

There is a flexible direct booking policy for any travel booked to one of Blue Diamond Resorts between May 1 and October 31, 2020, as well as additional support about reservations through a consistently monitored email address help@bluediamondresorts.com.

