Blue Diamond Resorts Announces Reopening Dates
Hotel & Resort Blue Diamond Resorts Lauren Bowman September 04, 2020
Visitors will once again begin to enjoy Blue Diamond Resorts located across the Caribbean as the brand begins to reopen its properties with new health and safety measures in place.
With six properties already open - three located in Mexico and three in Jamaica, Blue Diamond is planning for a gradual reopening with seventeen of its properties opening by the middle of December.
Aeromexico Charts a New Course for SuccessAirlines & Airports
Disney Cruise Line Reportedly Targeting 70% Occupancy When...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
US Airlines Pushing for COVID-19 Testing Pilot ProgramAirlines & Airports
A list of all properties and their opening dates can be found below:
Dominican Republic
- Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20
- Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana: 01-Oct-20
- Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20
- Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa: 01-Nov-20
- Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20
Jamaica
- Royalton Negril Resort & Spa: Now Open
- Hideaway at Royalton Negril: Now Open
- Grand Lido Negril Au Naturel All-Suite Resort: Now Open
- Royalton Blue Waters Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20
- Royalton White Sands Resort & Spa: 01-Oct-20
Antigua
- Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa: 29-Nov-20
Grenada
- Royalton Grenada Resort & Spa: 29-Nov-20
Saint Lucia
- Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa: 01-Nov-20
- Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia: 01-Nov-20
- Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton: 01-Dec-20
- Starfish Saint Lucia: 15-Dec-20
Costa Rica
- Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica: 01-Dec-20
Mexico
- Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa: Now Open
- Hideaway at Royalton Rivera Cancun: Now Open
- Mystique Holbox by Royalton: Now Open
- Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun: 29-Oct-20
- Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun: 15-Dec-20
- Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun: 15-Dec-20
All the Blue Diamond properties have put into practice stringent new guidelines to ensure staff and guests’ safety.
These new procedures, which adhere to the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control recommendations, include new sanitation measures, increased cleanliness standards and reduced capacity.
There is a flexible direct booking policy for any travel booked to one of Blue Diamond Resorts between May 1 and October 31, 2020, as well as additional support about reservations through a consistently monitored email address help@bluediamondresorts.com.
For more information on Blue Diamond Resorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS