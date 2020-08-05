Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun Will Debut December 2020
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 05, 2020
Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts announced August 5 that its Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will open December 15, 2020.
The new all-inclusive luxury resort is located in Costa Mujeres, a peninsula north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone with some of the best beaches around. The resort will have 898 luxury suites, 11 restaurants and modern wellness features, as well as mini golf, a lazy river and a movie theater.
Planet Hollywood’s new all-inclusive property also features two children’s swim areas and two clubs for children and teens.
The resort also includes the first-ever Adult Scene, a resort-within-a-resort which has 332 adult suites with luxury amenities, a private beachfront and pool, as well as two adults-only restaurants.
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun is offering a $500 resort credit for guests who book prior to September 30, part of its “Lights, Camera, Cancun!” promotion. Two children stay free for families who book Entourage Suites and Star Class Entourage Suites.
