Chile Invites Travel Advisors To Make New Connections Through Virtual Event
Travel Agent Chile Codie Liermann October 08, 2021
Chile officially reopened its borders on October 1 with stringent protocols in place. Shortly after opening, the Chilean government announced changes to its Protected Borders Plan. After witnessing a successful week with “very low” COVID-19 infection rates, officials made plans to update COVID-19 protocols.
Beginning November 1, vaccinated international travelers will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival if the PCR test they take when they arrive in the country is negative.
This is welcome news to the travel industry, and now is an ideal time for travel advisors to learn more about this interesting country and all it has to offer their clients. Whether it’s exploring the stunning lake and volcanoes, taking a road trip down the 770-mile Austral Highway, visiting Torres del Paine National Park or discovering the picturesque city of Punta Arenas, Chile has experiences on offer for all types of travelers.
Travel professionals are invited to discover the Chilean Patagonia and network and make new connections through an upcoming virtual event hosted by the Chile Tourism Board and ProChile, the Chilean Export Promotion Bureau.
Chilean tour operators, agencies, hotels and other members of the industry that encourage travel to the Patagonia region will be available to connect with for potential business opportunities.
The event will take place virtually from October 19 through October 21, and agents can schedule virtual matchmaking sessions for these dates.
In addition to making important new connections, participants have the opportunity to win two roundtrip tickets to Chile. To be eligible, advisors must present a potential collaboration idea following the event.
As clients regain the excitement for travel after months spent at home, they are looking for adventurous escapes, and the Chilean Patagonia is an ideal option to present to them. Learn all about what this place has to offer travelers through this informative virtual event.
Travel advisors hoping to participate must register by October 15 by completing this form.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Experience Italy's Marquee Destinations Like Never Before With VRetreats
For more information on Chile, Chile
For more Travel Agent News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS