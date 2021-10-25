Connect With Top Suppliers and Win Prizes at the Live, Love, Eat, Travel Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke October 25, 2021
The Live, Love, Eat, Travel Expo is back for 2021, offering travel professionals an awesome opportunity to connect with the industry's top suppliers virtually from the comfort of their home office while having a chance to win great prizes.
The two-day event will take place this Wednesday and Thursday, October 27-28, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET each day. Qualified travel advisors can register to attend for free by clicking here.
Attendees will have the chance to chat one-on-one with live representatives from some of the world's most sought-after destinations as well as award-winning hotel and resort brands and other key suppliers. Participating travel advisors can stop by virtual booths, view videos, images and other media, ask questions and download informative brochures. Attendees can also access live webinars and the networking lounge to come away with the knowledge, tips and tools necessary to drive bookings and boost business.
Participating destinations and suppliers for this week's expo include, Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Discover Puerto Rico, City of Tokyo, Hotel Xcaret Arte, Palace Resorts, Playa, Barbados, U.S. Virgin Islands, The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel and Original Group.
Oasis will host a live webinar on Wednesday, October 27 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. That will be followed by another live webinar from Discover Puerto Rico beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. The second day, Thursday, October 28, will also feature a pair of live webinars hosted by the City of Tokyo and Hotel Xcaret Arte scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, respectively.
As mentioned, expo attendees will have a shot at several exciting prizes, including free resort stays. Oasis is giving away a four-night all-inclusive stay for two at The Pyramid at Grand Oasis in Cancun while Playa will award one lucky winner a three-night stay at the all-inclusive Hilton La Romana in the Dominican Republic. Mexico's brand new Hotel Xcaret Arte is also giving away one complimentary stay for two in a suite garden room while Original Group will award one free night stay at Temptation Cancun Resort.
Click here to register for the free 2021 Live, Love, Eat, Travel Expo and visit TravelPulse.com/webinars to sign up for future webinars and expos and to participate in past virtual events on-demand.
