Disney World Extends Vacation Package, Ticket Booking Dates
Travel Agent Donald Wood October 15, 2020
Walt Disney World Resort announced travelers will now be able to plan for fall and winter travel next year as the theme park company opened reservations to travel advisors through December 31, 2021.
Walt Disney Travel Company vacation packages and ticket-only purchases for arrivals between September 27 and December 31, 2021, at Disney World are now available.
Disney Resort hotels are still in the processing of reopening as restrictions are lifted in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. While some properties have not announced plans to return, many of the Disney properties have successfully reopened to guests.
With Disney World exercising limited-capacity regulations, booking a room and ticket package does not guarantee a reservation at its theme parks. Travel agents will be able to see park reservation availability through a customized website before purchasing tickets or packages.
Disney strongly recommends travelers book their park reservations immediately after linking their 2021 vacation package in My Disney Experience.
Disney Resort hotel packages with dining plans remain unavailable at this time.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Disney World’s annual of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties, but the spooky season is still alive and well.
The suspension of parades, fireworks and character meet-and-greets means some of the most popular components of the parties can’t happen this year, but the decked-out Magic Kingdom, truckloads of ghoulish themed treats, and costumed characters galore are all out in full force to deliver a frightfully fun time.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS