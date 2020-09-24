Last updated: 01:40 PM ET, Thu September 24 2020

Disney Shares New Updates Coming to Polynesian Village Resort

Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman September 24, 2020

PHOTO: New updates coming to Polynesian Village Resort (Photo via Walt Disney World)

Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Village Resort has been open since the very beginning of the park’s opening in 1971.

And although the resort has seen its fair share of renovations, Walt Disney World announced that once again the hotel will be updated in time for its 50th anniversary.

It is not expected that the hotel will lose any of its mid-20th century charm, with the biggest change being a new entryway blending into the well-loved South Seas’ vibe.

The high-pitched, thatched roof of the main entry will invoke a more open and airy design that will be highlighted with new chandeliers, dramatic lighting to create a seamless bridge between the inside and the outer grounds.

The outside gardens will receive some sprucing with more lush vegetation being added to the property. A more vibrant color scheme in geometric patterns will be added to the Monorail station located at the resort.

The guestrooms are also expected to receive a facelift, with the expectation that there will even be Moana-themed rooms.

The resort has remained closed even after the parks have reopened, and it was only recently announced that the hotel won’t see a full reopening until the summer of 2021. During the construction of the resort, the Great Ceremonial House will remain open for guests to enjoy dining and retail shops located on the property.

