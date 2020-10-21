Last updated: 12:43 PM ET, Wed October 21 2020

Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. Survey Reveals Pent-Up Demand for Travel

Travel Agent CruiseOne Claudette Covey October 21, 2020

Fifty percent of respondents to the Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc survey said they plan to take a cruise for their next vacation. Pictured, cruise ships at a port in The Bahamas. (photo via Brand X Pictures / Stockbyte / Getty Images Plus)

In some heartening news, a Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. vacation survey found that almost 95 percent of approximately 1,500 U.S. respondents plan to take a vacation this year and next.

Significantly, the survey, which was conducted by the host agencies in July and August, noted that 70 percent of respondents “know and trust the value a travel agent provides.”

And, “78 percent realize that travel agents provide additional exclusive perks in addition to the promotions offered by cruise lines and resorts.”

Fifty percent of respondents said they plan to take a cruise for their next vacation, while 18 percent are planning resort vacations and 32 percent “have other plans.”

“Thirty-seven percent hope to go to the Caribbean; 21 percent plan on staying in the U.S.; and 15 percent are going to Europe for their next vacation, while the remaining 27 percent selected different destinations,” the survey said.

“As leaders in the travel agent industry, it is important to have our pulse on consumer trends enabling us to better serve our clients in this relationship-focused industry,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. “COVID-19 has impacted many industries and the travel industry is no exception. We conducted this survey to gain a better understanding of how consumers plan to take vacations going forward, so we can provide our network of home-based travel agents with sales and marketing resources that speak to consumers’ desires.”

Claudette Covey
