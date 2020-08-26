Dream Vacations, CruiseOne, Cruises Inc. Summer Promotions Drive Bookings
Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. are witnessing positive results from their summer promotional campaigns, which were designed to not only engage consumers but also boost sales during the pandemic.
The companies unveiled two weeklong promotions, which feature pre-paid gratuities, onboard credits and more, and could be added onto promotions offered by cruise lines.
Those efforts are clearly paying off. Sixty percent of bookings from the promotions were new, with 40 percent generated from travelers who were redeeming future cruise credits, the companies said.
“Now that people have been home for nearly six months, they want something to look forward to and are thinking about joyful distractions, such as a future vacation,” said , said Alicia Linden, director of marketing for Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. “To capitalize on this desire, we have continued our commitment to invest in consumer promotions and launched two exclusive campaigns this summer to drive cruise bookings.”
At the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the companies unveiled the #LetsKeepDreaming campaign, which offered lighthearted activities such as word searches and coloring in coloring books; and a five part Virtual Travel Guide focusing on how to make the most of vacations along with insights on working with travel advisors.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. have also introduced 20 videos to their video library, with content spotlighting domestic vacations, all-inclusive resorts and health and safety issues.
“With our marketing department focused on how to speak to our clients during the pandemic, we have been able to pivot to sharing information about the ‘new normal’ in travel protocols and destination-focused messaging,” said Karen Quinn-Panzer, Dream Vacations franchise owner in Milford, Conn., and chair of the sales and marketing committee. “It’s been challenging to help the network adapt, and marketing has been at the forefront combatting this challenge since it began back in March.”
