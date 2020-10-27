Dream Vacations Ranks High for Veterans in 'Entrepreneur' List
Travel Agent Theresa Norton October 27, 2020
Dream Vacations was the top travel agency franchise for veterans in “Entrepreneur” magazine’s annual Franchise 500 list. It ranked number two out of 150 franchises across all industries.
Since 2017, Dream Vacations has been jockeying between the first and second place ranking.
As part of its annual research for the top-franchise list, the magazine surveyed more than 500 franchises across all industries and asked questions specific to their programs for veterans.
The ranking considers each company’s veteran incentive, how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company and how each company scored in the 2020 Franchise 500.
“Veterans are such important members of our society and to be recognized year-after-year as the best travel agency franchise for veterans is one of the highest and most meaningful honors we receive,” said Debbie Fiorino, chief operating officer of Dream Vacations. “Our support goes beyond just offering a discount, but providing proven systems, tools and a camaraderie that parallels the military and positions veterans for success.”
Dream Vacations has received a five-star ranking from VetFran. All military veterans and Gold Star families receive a 30 percent discount off the initial franchise fee, as well as an enlistment package valued at no less than $5,000 and ongoing support.
Veterans can select one of two perks now offered — waived administrative fees valued at $1,350 or a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet valued at $1,000.
