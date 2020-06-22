Expedia TAAP Helps US Travel Advisors Book With Confidence
Travel Agent June 22, 2020
The Pandemic Has Far-Reaching Implications for Travel in the U.S.
Here’s a quick market recap - the latest U.S. forecast from STR and Tourism Economics predicts a 50.6 percent decline in RevPAR (revenue per available room) for 2020. STR also reported U.S. hotel occupancy in the 20 percent range, as some properties are being used to house healthcare workers or other displaced guests.
To help small businesses, including hotels with fewer than 500 employees per property, the government has announced $350 billion in relief from the Paycheck Protection Program component of the CARES Act. This has been topped up with an additional relief package of $480 billion for small businesses; however, it is widely acknowledged that more needs to be done to help the industry get back to its feet.
But We’re Also Seeing Green Shoots of Recovery
Spontaneous urban mini-breaks picking up: While it may be some months before long-haul travel returns to pre-COVID-19 levels, Expedia TAAP is reporting signs of a gradual recovery in domestic tourism. The platform is seeing an uptick in demand for spontaneous mini-break travel. Booking data from May 2020 indicates the most popular trips are short urban vacations booked within a week of check-in, with the top city destinations being Miami (FL), New York, Orlando (FL), Myrtle Beach (SC) and Gatlinburg – Pigeon Forge (TN).
Expedia Group is working with travel suppliers in the U.S. to provide an ever-increasing breadth of travel supply in order to enable travel agencies to take advantage of this domestic demand.
Help Your Clients 'Double the Luxury' With This New OfferHotel & Resort
They have launched the Expedia TAAP incentive program for both new and existing agents.
Expedia TAAP Incentive Program Will Support Travel Agencies in the U.S. as Demand Returns
Under this scheme, new sign-ups to Expedia TAAP (Travel Agent Affiliate Program), as well as existing partners that haven’t used the tool for 12 months or more, will receive a fast-track membership to silver tier (valid until December 31, 2020), an upgrade from the usual ‘standard tier’ for new joiners.
New agencies also receive an additional 1 percent compensation boost on all stayed lodging bookings. A 'stayed' hotel booking refers to a hotel reservation that has been consumed. One percent commission boost is valid on stayed lodging bookings made up to November 30, 2020 and consumed by March 31, 2020.
This means new joiners can earn up to 42 percent more than they would usually. Silver tier also unlocks package rates so travel agents can offer an average 20 percent discount on accommodation bookings when combined with a transport component that’s already been booked.
This is the largest and longest promotion Expedia TAAP has ever run in the U.S., and it aims to get more money into agents' pockets faster.
New to Expedia TAAP? Click here to join at silver tier and get access to an additional 1 percent compensation boost.
Already a TAAP agent? There’s a wide a range of tailored incentives for all existing agents. Email support@expedia-agents.com to learn more about your personalized incentive package.
Going the Extra Mile for Traveler Safety and Satisfaction
Most leisure travelers acknowledge that they will have to adapt their normal travel routines to accommodate restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.
According to research from Phocuswright on Traveler Sentiment in the Age of COVID-19, fear is a major factor driving travelers to change their plans. The three main concerns are catching or spreading the virus, the mobility restrictions imposed on travel and the ability to fully enjoy their chosen destination and all it has to offer.
Expedia anticipates that agents and travelers will look to travel companies to introduce measures to help mitigate these risks and encourage confidence while planning their travel or during their stay.
To enable travel agents to book with confidence in these uncertain times, nearly 70 percent of lodging rates on Expedia TAAP are now refundable, giving travelers peace of mind when making their booking.
For those who may increasingly prefer their own space, Expedia TAAP’s supply also includes more than 180,000 vacation rental properties.
The business is also working with suppliers to clearly display travel advisory warnings on properties in countries where travel restrictions and quarantine rules apply. These also include specific check-in instructions, so that agents and travelers are aware of restrictions at a hotel-level—for example if a hotel is currently only available for booking by essential workers.
Other ‘Traveler safety’ features soon to be introduced include information on whether properties offer contactless check-in and check-out, whether hand sanitizer is available for guests and any enhanced cleaning measures properties are being undertaken.
These measures are designed to enable agencies in the U.S. to book with confidence and pass that certainty onto travelers.
Alfonso Paredes, Senior Vice President Commercial Partnerships at Expedia Partner Solutions, sums it up: “Cooperation is more important than ever to get our industry back on its feet after coronavirus, and it's vital that travel providers give their partners the tools they need to maximize revenue and instill confidence in booking travel.
We’re seeing green shoots of recovery for US domestic purchases, with six consecutive weeks of booking increases to mid-May. Through our Expedia TAAP incentive program, any agency in the United States – whether they are already working with us or not – can respond quickly to this rising demand with competitive rates and varied supply.”
Expedia Group has been bringing travel to the world for more than 20 years. Travel agents have an established trust in the offering which is more important than ever during these uncertain times. And don't forget, with Expedia TAAP, you gain access to over 700,000+ properties, 175+ car rentals, more than 70,000 activities and, when the time is right, over 500 airlines.
Join Expedia TAAP today to access Expedia Group’s wide breadth of travel supply.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS