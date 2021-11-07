Experts Share Why You Need a Travel Advisor to Plan Your Vacation
Travel Agent TravelPulse Staff November 07, 2021
With the travel experience evolving and restrictions and entry requirements constantly changing, it’s never been more important to have people in your corner to help ensure you have the best vacation possible.
That's where a travel advisor comes in, as they can help guide you through all the new hurdles that come with planning and booking travel these days.
In the video above, travel experts - including advisors and executives - share their beliefs on why it is more beneficial to work with a travel advisor instead of booking direct or online.
