Last updated: 10:49 PM ET, Sun November 07 2021

Experts Share Why You Need a Travel Advisor to Plan Your Vacation

Travel Agent TravelPulse Staff November 07, 2021

Why You Should Use a Travel Advisor

With the travel experience evolving and restrictions and entry requirements constantly changing, it’s never been more important to have people in your corner to help ensure you have the best vacation possible.

That's where a travel advisor comes in, as they can help guide you through all the new hurdles that come with planning and booking travel these days.

In the video above, travel experts - including advisors and executives - share their beliefs on why it is more beneficial to work with a travel advisor instead of booking direct or online.

For more Travel Agent News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Resort & Spa

Benefits of Becoming a La Colección Expert

La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana

US Travel: Nov. 8 Reopening Is Only a First Step Toward Recovery

World Travel Holdings Wins 2021 President’s Award From Travel Leaders Network

Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. Debut Virtual Portion of National Conference

gallery icon Korea Simmers With Cultural Experiences for Your Clients

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS