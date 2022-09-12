ILTM North America to Take Place at Baha Mar in 2023
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz September 12, 2022
The International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) North America conference has announced that its conference on September 18-21 in 2023 will take place at the luxury resort destination of Baha Mar; a change from its usual location in Mayakoba, Mexico.
ILTM North America is a large event to help foster partnerships among luxury travel advisors, luxury suppliers and luxury travel brands. The move is the first in the past ten years.
“After 10 years in Mayakoba, the continued growth and success of ILTM North America has meant that we have had to find an alternative host venue which can offer the same kind of special magic we have at Mayakoba,” said Event Director for the event, Simon Mayle. “Baha Mar offers exactly this: comfortable infrastructure, rooms, restaurants and networking spaces all in a resort location in addition to the fact that the airlift from across the U.S. and Europe continues to be exceptional.”
‘It is an honor to be the host destination for ILTM North America next year and beyond. This sought-after event brings the best of the travel industry together for a dynamic week of educational sessions, networking and events," says Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar.
"We look forward to introducing our new guests to the luxury of choice experiences our world class brands of Rosewood, SLS and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar have to offer,” Davis continued. “The resort features premier venues for celebrations of all sizes, brand new luxury water park, Baha Bay and 45 exceptional food and beverage venues including restaurant concepts from celebrity chefs including Marcus Samuelsson, Daniel Boulud, Dario Cecchini and Katsuya Uechi all against the beautiful backdrop of The Bahamas.”
