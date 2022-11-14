Learn About Selling Jordan With the Travel Agent Academy Course
November 14, 2022
History and religion come alive in Jordan, a country in the Middle East that borders Israel and the Jordan River to the west and Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia to the north, east and south. But what type of traveler would enjoy experiencing this richly historic country?
Travel advisors specializing in unique destinations or in travel to the Middle East region should consider enrolling in the new Jordan Travel Specialist program with the Travel Agent Academy, where they can learn about Jordan’s attractions, the type of travelers that would love visiting the country and how to sell the country more effectively.
All About Jordan
The specialist program helps travelers learn about Jordan and its specialties, such as ecotourism, culinary, spa and luxury travel and what’s probably its biggest draw: faith-based and cultural heritage travel.
Advisors will learn about Jordan’s many Christian historical sites, ranging from the Jordan River, including the site considered to be where John baptized Jesus Christ, to Mount Nebo, where Moses gazed upon the land that he could not enter. Other historical sites include Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea.
Benefits of Graduating from the Jordan Travel Specialist Program
Travel advisors who complete the Jordan Travel Specialist program will enjoy plenty of benefits, besides an increased knowledge about the destination and how to sell it to their clients.
Members of The Travel Institute will earn four Continuing Education Credits. All graduates of the destination program will also receive a completion certificate, be listed on the Jordan Tourism Board North America website and in all promotions as a specialist, and qualify for tour operator-led FAM trips to Jordan.
They’ll also receive emails from the Jordan Tourism Board North America with added resources and travel trade-related news.
How to Enroll
Travel advisors can enroll in the Travel Agent Academy’s Jordan Travel Specialist program for free today! With an iOS-compatible program, advisors can learn on the go or on any mobile device.
Curious about learning more? Visit the Travel Agent Academy to enroll today!
