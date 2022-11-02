Norwegian Cruise Line To Pay Travel Advisors Commission on Non-Commissionable Fares
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced on Wednesday that it will pay travel advisors commission on non-commissionable fares (NCFs) starting in 2023.
NCL now becomes the first major contemporary cruise line to compensate travel advisors on NCFs for reservations booked outside of the 120-day window.
The payment of NCFs will go into effect on January 1, 2023, for reservations made outside of final payment (120 days prior to sailing) on sailings departing May 1, 2023, and beyond. Travel advisors can qualify for the NCF commission by submitting a marketing plan through Norwegian Central by December 31, 2022.
"Our Partners First philosophy remains top of mind, and our decision to pay commission on NCFs is further proof of our commitment to this community," NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer said in a statement. "We want our partners to thrive; we want to see their businesses grow all around the world."
"Our travel partners are incredibly important to us and our business; it is a true partnership," added Todd Hamilton, senior vice president of sales at NCL. "Advisors know why NCL offers the best cruise experience at sea and when they can speak to our unique, bucket-list itineraries, one-of-a-kind Free at Sea promotion and incredible 18-ship fleet with unparalleled onboard offerings, they are providing immense value to the business. We see this value and we wanted to reward our travel advisors like never before."
The move comes on the heels of the company establishing a Partners First philosophy through which it's been working closely with advisors and providing them with educational tools, promotions and marketing assets to help grow their businesses.
"The news from Norwegian Cruise Line that they will compensate travel advisors for non-commissionable fares, is incredible. To me, this is one of the most exciting things I've heard in a long time," David Crooks, senior vice president of product & operations for World Travel Holdings, said in a statement in response to Wednesday's news. "The past two years have been challenging for our industry and as we push toward recovery, this change provides even further momentum."
"Norwegian's continued support of the trade is applauded and we look forward to demonstrating our appreciation."
