Sabre, United Airlines Extend Distribution Agreement
Travel industry technology provider Sabre Corporation announced the extension of its multi-year distribution agreement with United Airlines.
The deal ensures that Sabre-connected travel agents have access to United’s content while enabling the airline to extend its reach in Sabre’s network of global travel buyers and intermediaries.
As part of the agreement, United will continue distributing its content to the network of travel agents and corporations connected to Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS). The two companies will continue to collaborate to deliver NDC-enabled capabilities supporting the airline’s modern retailing vision.
“We are happy to continue our relationship with Sabre and renew our distribution agreement to promote our growing portfolio of products and services through Sabre's travel marketplace,” United vice president Dave Bartels said.
Sabre officials said the company continues to focus on developing new technology that supports retail, distribution and fulfillment solutions for travel suppliers, buyers and consumers to enjoy more relevant and comprehensive solutions.
“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with United Airlines,” Sabre chief commercial officer Roshan Mendis said. “Together, we will collaborate on ways to leverage Sabre technology and solutions to help the airline achieve its vision for modern retailing.”
“Our agreement underscores Sabre's commitment to meeting the unique needs of our airline customers while also meeting travel buyers' need for efficient end-to-end workflows, choice and transparency,”
