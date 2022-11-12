Scenic Group Extends Advance Pay Commission Through 2023
November 12, 2022
Scenic Group USA announced an extension of their Advance Pay Program through 2023 due to its popularity with its travel advisor partners.
“Doing right by our valued travel partners is what we strive to do at The Scenic Group,” said Ann Chamberlin, VP Sales, Scenic Group USA. “That includes paying commissions as soon as possible, and through our Advance Pay Commission Program this means within 21 days of final payment being received for travel agencies enrolled in the program."
"It’s an easy win-win as guests receive additional savings and travel advisors get their commissions much earlier," she added. "There are no departure caveats and it’s applicable on both Scenic Luxury Cruises and Emerald Cruises river and ocean products."
Registered travel advisors booking clients on any scenic river cruise, on the luxury yacht Scenic Eclipse and Emerald Cruises river or ocean yacht sailing with a departure at least six months out, will receive their commission within 21 days after a full-paid booking.
Toni Lanotte-Day of Toni Tours said in a statement “I can’t begin to tell you how great it has been to finally receive commission up front from a supplier as soon as my clients pay in full versus waiting until after they sail months or a year later...and it has been an easy sell to my clients as well, especially when they realize the savings they get by participating in the early payment program.”
Scenic Group includes Emerald Cruises, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tour, and Mayflower Cruises & Tours with river and ocean cruises, and individually handcrafted land journeys covering all seven continents.
