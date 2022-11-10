Space Perspective Partners with Signature Travel Network
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz November 10, 2022
Space Perspective, the world’s only carbon-neutral luxury spaceflight experience company, is announcing a new partnership with Signature Travel Network ahead of its official launch in 2024.
The spaceflight company’s new partnership opens up the ability for travel advisors from Signature’s nearly 300 domestic agencies and 70 international agencies to book their clients on this once-in-a-lifetime experience, complete with a Space Lounge, bar, WiFi, bathroom and more, all located within a teardrop-shaped capsule. The six-hour orbit above the Earth is an accessible, sustainable and safer experience than traditional spaceflight opportunities, and it’s also more affordable, with prices at $125,000 per person.
Space Perspective has sold 1,000 advance tickets since opening for sale. While its experience is fully booked for the first year, it’s currently taking reservations beginning in 2025. Deposits for tickets begin at $1,000.
“Adding Space Perspective to our preferred partner networks for the first time allows us to offer a carbon-neutral luxury spaceflight experience to our portfolio,” said Heidi Podjavorsek, Vice President, Land & Specialty Supplier Partners at Signature Travel Network. “Our members look for one-of-a-kind travel experiences for their clients and a six-hour journey to the edge of space and back is certainly a powerful, life-changing experience like no other.”
Additionally, travel advisors within the Signature Travel Network who have questions about commissions or selling a Space Perspective experience, can reach out to Edyta Teper, Space Perspective’s Head of Global Sales, for more information.
“I have a strong, long-standing, relationship with Signature Travel Network and I’m thrilled to be working with them again now at Space Perspective. Signature’s commitment to supporting their members is a perfect fit with our commercial strategy that deeply values the advisor-client relationship,” added Edyta Teper, Space Perspective’s Head of Global Sales, Trade Partnerships. “We look forward to working with Signature members as they present this inspiring, sustainable and perspective changing experience to their clients.”
