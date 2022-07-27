Space Perspective Reveals Capsule Design
Space Perspective, a luxury space travel company aiming to make space travel greener, safer and more affordable, unveiled its patent-pending Spaceship Neptune capsule design, which is now being produced near its Operations Center at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The drop-shaped spherical exterior offers near 360-degree views with panoramic windows and a splash cone, which ensures a safe water landing. No elements are designed to detach from the vessel, which also reduces risk.
Reflective coated windows and the center section will limit heat and keep the interior cool, as will a patent-pending thermal control system. The interior design and features of the Spaceship Neptune’s Space Lounge were unveiled back in April 2022.
The smooth, carbon-neutral vessel was developed in a collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries with their Xcelerator technology. The SpaceBalloon technology will begin taking travelers up into Earth’s orbit on a six-hour round trip excursion beginning in late 2024 and is regulated by the FAA Officer of Commercial Spaceflight.
“Centuries of balloon and parachute operation and development demonstrate that always flying with the balloon from launch through landing, with traditional parachutes as a reserve backup system, is by far the simplest, safest and most robust solution,” said Founder, Co-CEO and CTO of Space Perspective, Taber MacCallum.
“Our proprietary flight system means that the capsule and SpaceBalloon always remain connected, and take-off and landing conditions are always within our control. The team has come together to create an amazingly robust, safe, and incredibly elegant and luxurious system for Spaceship Neptune. Simplicity and automation are the keys to safety.”
Space Perspective is currently taking reservations for 2025 and beyond. Tickets are $125,000 per person; capsule buyout options are available. Bookings require a $1,000 fully refundable deposit, with crypto purchasing options available.
