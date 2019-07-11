Take Advantage of Incredible Rates for ASTA’s Israel Expo
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) Janeen Christoff July 11, 2019
ASTA is inviting travel advisors to discover Israel this November during ASTA Destination Expo 2019.
This year’s annual event takes place November 10-14, 2019, and offers the chance for in-depth learning in the “Land of Creation” at an incredible price.
Travel advisors can book for just $649 per person, which includes a four-night hotel stay in Tel Aviv, airport transfers and more.
Advisors will have access to exclusive destination-focused education sessions and will be able to meet with a wide variety of suppliers from Israel during the trade show.
Training opportunities include learning sessions with local experts, and the country’s leading travel suppliers will be available to meet face to face, giving attendees the chance to develop a “home base” network of partners that will be on-hand to help fulfill clients’ dream trips.
Educational Journeys and sightseeing tours are available at ADE as well and designed to give travel advisors greater insight into the destination. Those who make the trip can see places such as the Sea of Galilee, enjoy the nightlife of Tel Aviv, experience the spas of Eilat and the Dead Sea and more.
In past years, 66 percent of ASTA Destination Expo attendees report making 11 to 50 new business contacts and they also say that gaining knowledge from local providers, even if they work with different companies stateside, makes a major difference to their businesses.
