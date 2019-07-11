Last updated: 03:45 PM ET, Thu July 11 2019

Take Advantage of Incredible Rates for ASTA’s Israel Expo

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) Janeen Christoff July 11, 2019

Aerial view of the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel
PHOTO: Aerial view of the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. (photo via vblinov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

ASTA is inviting travel advisors to discover Israel this November during ASTA Destination Expo 2019.

MORE Travel Agent
person booking flight tickets online on laptop

MMGY Evolves With New Values Mission and Brand Identity

Cruise ship Carnival Triumph on the Caribbean Sea

Carnival Launches Redesigned 'GoCCL Navigator'...

Group of friends on the beach having fun

5 Tips for Selling Travel to Millennials

This year’s annual event takes place November 10-14, 2019, and offers the chance for in-depth learning in the “Land of Creation” at an incredible price.

Travel advisors can book for just $649 per person, which includes a four-night hotel stay in Tel Aviv, airport transfers and more.

Advisors will have access to exclusive destination-focused education sessions and will be able to meet with a wide variety of suppliers from Israel during the trade show.

Training opportunities include learning sessions with local experts, and the country’s leading travel suppliers will be available to meet face to face, giving attendees the chance to develop a “home base” network of partners that will be on-hand to help fulfill clients’ dream trips.

Marina of Eilat at sunny summer day
Eilat is a famous resort and recreational city in Aqaba, Jordan, Israel (photo via gorsh13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Educational Journeys and sightseeing tours are available at ADE as well and designed to give travel advisors greater insight into the destination. Those who make the trip can see places such as the Sea of Galilee, enjoy the nightlife of Tel Aviv, experience the spas of Eilat and the Dead Sea and more.

In past years, 66 percent of ASTA Destination Expo attendees report making 11 to 50 new business contacts and they also say that gaining knowledge from local providers, even if they work with different companies stateside, makes a major difference to their businesses.

For more information on American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA), Israel

For more Travel Agent News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
person booking flight tickets online on laptop

MMGY Evolves With New Values Mission and Brand Identity

Carnival Launches Redesigned 'GoCCL Navigator' Booking Tool for Travel Agents

5 Tips for Selling Travel to Millennials

What the Agent Community is Saying About the Dominican Republic and Caribbean

Tour Operator ‘Hidden in Spain’ Extends 15% Travel Agent Commission

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS