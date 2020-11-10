Last updated: 10:23 AM ET, Tue November 10 2020

Tianguis Turistico Mexico Postponed to September 2021

Travel Agent Claudette Covey November 10, 2020

Night scene of Mérida Yucatan, Mexico. High point of view (photo via Esdelval / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Night scene of Merida. (Photo via Esdelval / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The 45th annual Tianguis Turistico Mexico, which was set to be held in Merida from March 21-24, 2021, has been rescheduled to Sept. 26-29, 2021 due to pandemic concerns.

“We are confident that this change will benefit the Mexican tourism industry, as it will allow to have the necessary conditions to host a successful face-to-face Tianguis Turistico Mexico in Merida,” said Miguel Torruco Marques, Mexico Minister of Tourism and Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of the state Yucatan in a joint statement.

The new dates were chosen for the event following an analysis of timelines for other international travel trade events such as Madrid’s FITUR and Berlin’s ITB in order to maximize attendance, tourism officials said.

While FITUR and ITB will take place in a digital format in the first six months of 2021, Tianguis is scheduled to be held as a live event.

Merida was originally scheduled to host the 2020 Tianguis Turistico event, but the conference was postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

Traditionally, Acapulco served as the official destination that hosted the Tianguis l conference.

In 2012, the event began rotating to other cities, including Puerto Vallarta, Puebla, Cancun and Mazatlan.

