Top Takeaways From US Travel Association's 2022 State of the Travel Industry Address
Travel Agent Harvey Chipkin February 02, 2022
Roger Dow, who will step down as CEO of the U.S. Travel Association in July after 17 years at the helm, offered an optimistic outlook for the industry in a State of the Travel Industry address, delivered via webcast from the National Press Club in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. A tribute to Dow and his tenure was offered by Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
“We are moving beyond the pandemic,” said Dow, adding that he is optimistic about the coming years “because of what I’ve seen firsthand of what this industry is capable of achieving.” He said that U.S. Travel’s membership has significantly expanded and now provides a unified voice for every sector of the travel economy and the association’s IPW trade show has become the leading event for the global industry. In addition, recent initiatives have included Brand USA aimed at attracting international travelers and Meetings Mean Business coalition to rebuild the events industry.
A lot of progress has been made since March 2020, said Dow. Domestic leisure has recovered, he said, and recent data show that more than 80 percent of Americans are excited to travel in the next six months. U.S. Travel, said Dow, is asking business leaders to take a really hard look at the importance of business travel “because you can’t rebuild the economy on Zoom.” And meetings “can and are being held safely.” He said business and international travel is not projected to reach 2019 levels until 2024.
“We will bounce back much more quickly than economists predict,” said Dow, “because of a robust policy agenda and a clear strategy.” That strategy, he said, includes strengthening the workforce and restoring jobs; facilitating seamless and secure travel; highlighting the future of travel mobility; prioritizing sustainability; and focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion “to create an industry that works for everyone.”
Facilitating travel, said Dow, will involve technologies like biometrics and trusted traveler programs. He also called for speeding up the processing of visas for overseas travelers who want to visit the U.S.
Tori Emerson Barnes, executive vice president-public affairs and policy, also spoke, referring to the Future of Travel Mobility event that was organized by U.S. Travel. The event was held in the fall and brought together transportation, technology, government, media and business leaders to focus on travel mobility and the traveler experience. That event, said Barnes, focused on emerging technologies like the Hyperloop and high-speed rail, as well as improving airports. She said the passage of the infrastructure bill brought a chief tourism officer at the Department of Transportation with whom the industry can work on these policies.
On sustainability, Barnes quoted Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, who said at the mobility event that “We don’t have to choose between seeing the world and saving the world. We can do both.” She said the industry must advocate for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure so there are no EV “deserts,” adding that “without our voice we won’t be able to insure travel businesses will be prepared.” Another important sustainability issue, said Barnes, is sustainable aviation fuels, “critical for protecting the environment and the industry.” She also said U.S. Travel will focus on national parks and “how technology can preserve these treasures.”
Duffy noted that Dow had stayed on past his planned retirement date to deal with the pandemic. Over nearly two decades, she said, Dow “led the association to a position of great influence and respect.” She said Brand USA has brought millions of visitors to the U.S.
Dow, said Duffy, “always possessed the unique ability to see the big picture and look beyond short-term problems,” and that vision has led to a more cohesive industry that is now viewed as a valuable export and economic driver.
“This is not the last we will see of you,” she said to Dow, “and your legacy will last for generations to come.”
Dow concluded the event by saying the industry is in a better position post-COVID to work together and he looks forward to welcoming a new U.S. Travel leader to take the industry to the next level. But he added that his departure is “a long six months away.” Until then, he will have a total focus on the association’s issues. He also hinted at an ongoing relationship with the industry, saying he will focus on the biggest challenges it faces, which he will discuss more in the months to come.
“Travel is a coiled spring and it will not be contained,” said Dow. He recalled 9/11 and the 2008 economic crisis – both followed by record travel numbers.
Answering media questions at a press conference following the event, Dow said:
– The U.S. should follow the U.K.’s lead and not require testing for incoming travelers who are fully vaccinated. He said removing barriers is always followed by a surge in bookings.
– Surveys show a requirement for testing stops people from traveling internationally.
– A search committee is selecting a search firm and the hope is to name a new U.S. Travel leader by late May or early June.
– Consistency of health and safety policy is necessary around the country and the world – just as is the case with airport security. Travelers should know what to expect.
– Major studies show air travel and meetings are safe. “You are safer going to a meeting than to a local grocery store.”
– Careers in travel provide the greatest lifetime return for women and minorities.
