Top Travel CEOs Call for Congress to Pass Relief
Travel Agent U.S. Travel Association Janeen Christoff October 01, 2020
Seventeen CEOs of major travel companies are calling for a relief bill.
The CEOs joined the U.S. Travel Association in a statement to Washington asking leaders to advance a subsequent round of legislative relief to assist with the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the statement, the companies note that travel makes up 40 percent of all U.S. jobs that have been lost during the pandemic and disproportionately affects small businesses.
They also point out that many of these companies have not been able to access relief passed during previous rounds of aid packages.
The CEOs call for comprehensive assistance, and at the very least, a package of enhancements to the Paycheck Protection Program, “especially a second draw on funds for eligible businesses.”
“If there were ever a moment when American businesses and workers need leadership that transcends politics, it is now,” reads the statement. “We respectfully request that political leaders engage in a continuous dialogue for however long it takes to achieve action. Failure to do so will almost certainly delay a recovery for years.”
The statement, which is in full below, was signed by the following:
Geoff Ballotti, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; Ed Bastian, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Air Lines; Roger Dow, President and CEO, U.S. Travel Association; Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, JetBlue; Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Jerry Jacobs Jr., Co-Chief Executive Officer, Delaware North; George Kalogridis, President of Segment Development and Enrichment, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group; Scott Kirby, Chief Executive Officer, United Airlines; David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer, Best Western Hotels & Resorts; Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, IHG; Sean Menke, President and CEO, Sabre Corporation; Heather McCrory, CEO North and Central America, Accor; Christopher Nassetta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hilton; Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer, Choice Hotels International; Jim Risoleo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Host Hotels & Resorts; Arne Sorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International; and Jonathan Tisch, Chairman and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co.
“In the strongest possible terms, we urge Congress and the administration to reach agreement before the election on a relief package that will give travel employers—and the millions of livelihoods they support—a fighting chance to survive.
“We represent an industry that accounts for nearly 40% of all the U.S. jobs that have been lost to the coronavirus pandemic—an absolutely staggering figure. With travel spending in the U.S. projected to drop more than half a trillion dollars this year, travel employers—83% of which are classified as small businesses, including large numbers of our own franchisees—are struggling to keep their doors open. It is unknown when the health crisis will allow the situation to improve on its own.
“Major portions of the travel industry have been unable to access any of the previous rounds of coronavirus-related aid passed by Washington—and for those that have had some relief, it has not been equal to the magnitude of the challenge.
“With each moment that passes without another relief package, more travel businesses are at greater risk of closing their doors forever, with those jobs unable to be restored.
“Comprehensive assistance measures are badly needed, but at a bare minimum there is extreme urgency for a smaller package focusing on enhancements to the Paycheck Protection Program—especially a second draw on funds for eligible businesses.
“If there were ever a moment when American businesses and workers need leadership that transcends politics, it is now. We respectfully request that political leaders engage in a continuous dialogue for however long it takes to achieve action. Failure to do so will almost certainly delay a recovery for years.”
For more information on U.S. Travel Association, United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS