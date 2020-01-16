Travel Advisors Achieved Record Airline Ticket Sales in 2019
Travel Agent Donald Wood January 16, 2020
The Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) announced Wednesday that travel advisors in the United States achieved record sales of airline tickets in 2019.
Research from ARC found the consolidated dollar value of tickets sold last year totaled $97.4 billion, which was a 2.8 percent increase compared to the previous year. The record-breaking totals were aided by a 10 percent surge in December ticket sales.
Hurtigruten Reveals New Travel Agent PortalTravel Agent
Avoya Survey Reveals Benefits of Network’s Business...Host Agency & Consortia
The study found the average round-trip ticket price in 2019 was $494, a $4 increase over 2018.
In addition, total passenger trips settled by ARC for U.S.-based travel agencies increased by 2.3 percent last year, with international flights growing by nearly three percent and domestic journeys jumping two percent.
Travel advisors also saw Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD) sales in December grow by 44 percent to help total 2019 sales increase by eight percent to $84.6 million, an increase of 8.5 percent over 2018.
The last year was incredibly busy for not just travel advisors, but also the commercial aviation industry as a whole. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) broke records over the 2019 holiday travel period, screening more than 43.8 million passengers and crew members, a four percent jump from 2018.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS