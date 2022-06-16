Last updated: 01:56 PM ET, Thu June 16 2022

Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Top $8 Billion for First Time Since Pandemic

Travel Agent Donald Wood June 16, 2022

Airline tickets
Airline tickets. (photo via 279photo/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

New data from Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) showed that accredited travel agency air ticket sales totaled $8.4 billion in May 2022.

May’s totals showed a 135 percent year-over-year increase from May 2021 and an eight percent month-over-month increase from April 2022. The $8.4 billion in ARC-accredited agency sales was the first time total monthly sales have eclipsed $8 billion since January 2020.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Aerial View of San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato, Mexico.

US State Department Issues Updated Travel Advisory for Mexico

Nassau Bahamas harbor

The Bahamas Eliminates Travel Health Visa Requirement

Port de Soller, Mallorca, Spain (photo via pixelliebe / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Eye on Europe: What You Should Know About Summer 2022

Business Reserve Card, Delta American Express Card, Credit Card

American Express and Delta Air Lines Debut First-Ever Credit...

In total, month-over-month results for May 2022 indicate total sales increased 8.2 percent, total passenger trips increased one percent, U.S. domestic trips decreased one percent and international trips increased six percent.

“Demand remains strong for air travel heading into the summer travel season,” ARC vice president of global customers and data products Steve Solomon said. “Now that the U.S. inbound international testing requirement has been dropped, we anticipate international passenger trips to continue their upward trajectory.”

Leisure travel agencies are showing positive signs ahead of the busy summer season, with the share of leisure-focused agency tickets sold through May for vacations planned between June and August increasing 52 percent year-over-year compared to the share of corporate and online ticket sales.

International trips settled by ARC in May 2022 increased 82 percent year-over-year to 8.4 million, while U.S. domestic trips increased 28 percent to 14.3 million during the same period. Total passenger trips also increased 43 percent from 15.8 million to 22.8 million.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Money, income, travel agent

How Much Do Travel Agents Make?

The Travel Institute

Tourism Cares and WeTravel Launch Sustainable Tourism Education Course

Standard International Launches Travel Agent Loyalty Program

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Offering 50% Commission for a Limited Time

gallery icon Learn More About the Tampa Bay Travel Specialist Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS