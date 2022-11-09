Travel ALLIES Holds Second Annual Symposium
Travel Agent Claudette Covey November 09, 2022
The second annual Travel ALLIES Elevate Leadership Symposium drew upward of 150 influential agency owners, travel advisors and suppliers with a program that put the spotlight on crucial issues affecting the travel industry.
Held at Secrets Moxche Resort in Riviera Maya, it featured an impressive roster of speakers and panelists.
The keynote address was delivered by Hyatt Hotels CEO Mark Hoplamazian, who discussed his “own personal leadership shortfalls and lessons learned,” ALLIES said.
Another well-known industry veteran, Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures Tours, discussed his perspective on the state of the travel industry and ways in which symposium participants could “take a leadership role as better travelers and citizens of the planet,” ALLIES said.
The symposium also provided attendees with a business session led by speakers Chris McChesney, author of “The 4 Disciplines of Execution,” and Sally Hogshead, author of “Fascinate, Revised and Updated: How to Make Your Brand Impossible to Resist” and “How the World Sees You: Discover Your Highest Value Through the Science of Fascination.”
“A year ago, I decided to ‘go for it’ and apply to the Elevate Leadership Symposium. I didn’t know if I belonged there but I knew I wasn't getting what I needed from other conferences in the industry, said Travel ALLIES member Crystal Seaton of Road to Relaxation.
“I am so glad that I took that leap of faith and believed in myself. I walked away with so many new connections and friends. I walked away with more confidence and also the knowledge that I had so much more to learn.
“This conference was life changing and has quickly become my favorite event of the year.”
Added John Diorio, vice president of North American sales & support at Virgin Voyages, “I knew coming to Symposium that there would be great engagement opportunities with other travel industry leaders but what I walked away with were tools that focused on being a stronger leader.”
The third annual Travel ALLIES Elevate Leadership Symposium is tentatively set for Oct. 22-25, 2023.
