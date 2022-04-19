Last updated: 03:37 PM ET, Tue April 19 2022

AMR Collection Unveils Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen

Claudette Covey April 19, 2022

Moxche Playa del Carmen’s ribbon cutting ceremony
Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen’s ribbon cutting ceremony. (photo via AMR Collection)

AMR Collection unveiled its newest resort, Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen in Riviera Maya, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19.

The beachside property features 485 suites; 11 restaurants, including seven that are a la carte; a pool snack bar and Coco Cafe.

The resort is also equipped with seven pools, three man-made cenotes and “one interior beach-inspired pool designed for intimate gatherings,” AMR Collection said.

The property also boasts The Spa by Pevonia, which offers guests a wide range of treatments.

In all, Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen has 11,950 square feet of meeting space, which can accommodate 1,000 guests. The space can be divided into seven breakout rooms, a ballroom foyer and an amphitheater.

Like its sister properties, the resort offers its guests unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, pool and beach wait service, daytime activities, nightly entertainment and more.

Travelers accommodated in the resort’s Preferred Club will have exclusive access to a private lounge with snacks and a bar, a breakfast restaurant and a rooftop restaurant, bar and pool overlooking the sea.

