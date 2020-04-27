Travel Edge Announces Signing Bonus Program for Advisors
Travel Agent Donald Wood April 27, 2020
Travel Edge announced a new limited-time signing bonus program for luxury travel advisors and agents to help support independent contractors (IC) during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The largest luxury-focused agency in North America is seeking advisors looking to join a secure, stable travel company that want to take advantage of the $50 million investment by Travel Edge.
The company has three pillars it uses to guide its support for agents classified as ICs, including preferred access, premium technology and a passionate community, all meant to take their business to the next level.
“The expertise of travel advisors is at the heart of our travel offering,” Travel Edge’s Michael Johnson said in a statement. “The future of luxury travel lives with the ICs.”
“We felt it was important to support the bedrock of our industry with an appropriate and much-needed investment when it needs it most,” Johnson continued. “We are paying a limited time signing bonus of up to $250K in support of ICs joining the TE family.”
Travel Edge has a team of employees dedicated to negotiating for ICs to receive the best contracts, relationships and exclusive amenities, in addition to offering technology that makes selling custom luxury travel easier than ever.
The company also offers a passionate community that it believes helps push agents to be better through education and recognition.
