US Travel Reacts To Sector’s Weak November Employment Numbers

Travel Agent Laurie Baratti December 03, 2021

Flight attendant serving water bottles aboard an airplane. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images/Compassionate Eye Foundation/Justin Pumfrey)

A New York Times report released Friday, which breaks down data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Situation Summary, revealed that this past November saw a weaker-than-expected increase in hiring all around, but the Leisure & Hospitality sector was especially lagging.

Based on two separate surveys—one tracking hiring numbers among employers and the other polling households to see how many people were actually taking jobs—the government report offered a muddled picture of the nation’s economic outlook, as a new chapter of the pandemic begins to unfold.

One thing that was clear is that the Leisure & Hospitality sector is still struggling in terms of recouping pre-pandemic employment levels. It had a pretty poor showing this November, adding only 23,000 jobs nationwide. Over the entire course of 2021, the industry has added back 2.4 million jobs, but employment in the sector is still down by 1.3 million (7.9 percent) since February 2020.

In reaction to the news, U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement:

“The latest jobs report—the worst for the Leisure & Hospitality sector since January—underscores the need for smart, effective policies, as well as stability in the inbound and business travel segments, to facilitate an even recovery.

“As more is learned about the Omicron variant, we must continue to welcome qualified global travelers from around the world, which will be critical to rebuilding the Leisure & Hospitality sector, as well as advance the safe recovery of business travel and professional events. Now is not the time to enact policies that stifle growth and dissuade inbound travel.

“Temporary tax credits to spur increased business travel and emergency funding for Brand USA, the United States’ destination marketing organization, will help boost travel spending and accelerate job growth.”

