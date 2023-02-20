Last updated: 06:46 PM ET, Mon February 20 2023

Villas of Distinction Announces Free Air Promotion for Travel Advisors

Travel Agent Villas of Distinction Donald Wood February 20, 2023

Villas of Distinction's free airfare deal. (photo via Villas of Distinction Media)

Villas of Distinction announced a new free air promotion for travel advisors that runs through March.

Travel agents who book their clients in a Villas of Distinction villa worth at least $50,000 through March 26, 2023, for travel until December 31, 2024, can earn their clients two free airline tickets.

The valuation of the two round-trip tickets is based on the United States Bureau of Transportation’s average flight price for 2022.

In addition to the free airfare, the offer is combinable with many other deals, including up to 25 percent off Grand Cayman villas and free nights in the British Virgin Islands, St. Martin and South Carolina.

“It is no secret that airline prices have increased and it’s also no secret that we love giving our travel advisor partners the best promotions in order to provide a great value for their clients and help them close a sale,” Villas of Distinction vice president Steve Lassman said. “We don’t want airfare to stop your clients from enjoying their luxury villa experience.”

Villas of Distinction supports advisors by directing guests to book with a travel advisor, providing enhanced promotions for their clients and hosting special “Wine Down Wednesday” and “Lunch and Learn” events.

The company also continues to increase agent engagement by providing more educational knowledge about villas, which has helped them to sell this unique product successfully.

