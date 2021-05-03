Villas Of Distinction Offering Travel Advisor Bonus
Lacey Pfalz May 03, 2021
Villas of Distinction is now offering travel advisors bonus commissions of up to $1,500 for advisors who book clients from May 3 to May 16, 2021, for travel through the end of the year.
Travel advisors can also sign up for the year anniversary celebration of “Wine Down Wednesdays,” held virtually on May 5 at 5:00 p.m. EST live from a luxury villa in Los Cabos, where they can chat with Villas of Distinction executives while sipping the wine or other adult beverage of their choice and enjoy a virtual FAM trip.
“More than ever, this past year we have enhanced our devotion to our travel advisor partners with the launch of our #WithYouToStay campaign in April 2020,” said Steve Lassman, vice president villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “We know the significant value travel advisors provide their clients and we want to reward that with added bonus commissions, rich promotions, heightened support, additional special events catered to them and more.”
Villas of Distinction is part of World Travel Holdings and has properties in over 52 destinations, including the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. It utilizes concierges and villa specialists to support travel advisors in booking the best villas for their clients.
Travel advisors can learn more about the bonus by visiting the Travel Advisor Marketing Resource Portal.
