Windstar Cruises Bolsters Travel Agent Incentives
Travel Agent Windstar Cruises Rich Thomaselli October 24, 2019
Noting that its return business means more profit, Windstar Cruises is advising travel agents of some new incentives to pass along to clients to increase commissions.
For a limited time on the cruise line’s post-$250 Million Star Plus Initiative on Star Class ships, agents can offer guests an additional $100 Shipboard Credit per person on top of existing benefits. Groups must be secured by December 31, 2019, and book clients by March 30, 2020.
The benefits are two-pronged among the Star Group States and Star Advantage Group Dates and generally the same—a tour conductor credit, a guest amenity of $100 per person in shipboard credit and a complimentary cocktail party for 18+ guests—with two notable differences.
In the Star Group Dates, there is a 5 percent discount on fares. For Star Advantage Group Dates, the savings is 10 percent and there is a $100 per person travel agent bonus commission.
With new destinations and new itineraries, agents will be able to offer clients more opportunities. Windstar is also inviting agents on FAM trips as well as the opportunity to take its Star Specialist Program to gain a fresh perspective on Windstar Cruises to help agents better sell the brand.
The new travel agency recognition program was instituted earlier this year for agents to check out. The new Club 180 recognizes and rewards its top producers.
The new incentive is being offered on groups that can be committed to book from now until Dec. 31, 2019. There are literally hundreds of travel itineraries beginning in January 2020 and leaving throughout the calendar year within Alaska, the Caribbean, the coastal U.S., Mediterranean, Australia and New Zealand, northern Europe, Greece and ocean crossings.
