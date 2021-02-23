World Travel Holdings Unveils Travel Safety Program for Agents
World Travel Holdings created a multi-phased Travel Safety Program to educate its advisors on safety issues relating to travel in the age of the pandemic.
The program applies to travel advisors who serve the company’s 40 brands, which include Dream Vacations, CruiseOne, Cruises Inc., CruisesOnly, Cruises.com and CheapCruises.com.
Almost 1,000 advisors are currently completing training, which will provide them with Travel Safety Verified status, World Travel Holdings said.
“Arming our agents with the knowledge and tools they need to provide the best service possible to our customers is just another example of how we deliver on our mission to deliver remarkable experiences,” said Loren Kennedy, senior vice president of customer care and human resources at World Travel Holdings. “There is so much more customers need to know when traveling now, using an experienced agent is crucial. This program instills confidence in both our agents and our customers.”
In order for travel advisors to attain Travel Safety Verified status, they are required to complete the first two components of the program, which focus on “safety best practices while traveling; travel protection health policies; safety protocols in place at resorts, airlines and cruises; and how to address customer concerns for various scenarios,” World Travel Holdings said.
More training components will be added, including “how to sell in the current environment, marketing with empathy,” and “updated policies and guidelines for when cruising” makes its return.
The program also features such content as Travel Safety landing pages on consumer websites and marketing and sales tools to help advisors create vacations for their clients.
“During this pandemic, it has become clear that travelers value the personalized attention and relationships that working with a trusted travel advisor provides,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. “By choosing to become Travel Safety Verified, our advisors have demonstrated their commitment to continuing their education and providing a higher level of customer service.”
Added Ellen Overcast, a Reading, Pa.-based Dream Vacations franchise owner, “Now that I am Travel Safety Verified, I have confidence when speaking with clients who have questions about traveling and all the protocols and restrictions. In fact, several clients mentioned that when they are ready to book their next vacation they will call me because they know I’ll be able to help them navigate through it.”
