WTTC, Carnival and Hilton Team Up for 2021 Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19
Travel Agent World Travel & Tourism Council Lacey Pfalz March 31, 2021
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has partnered with Carnival and Hilton to present the 2021 Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19 on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The free, live virtual forum is open to the public and will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (EDT).
The summit brings together top scientists and health experts from around the globe to discuss the latest developments and provide insight and best practices for living and traveling in a world with COVID-19.
Panels feature scientific, fact-based discussions on topics like epidemiology, screening, testing and tracing, therapeutics, vaccines, prevention and mitigation practices and more.
A panel of expert scientists and physicians will give talks about these topics, like Dr. Michael Lin, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of Neurobiology, Bioengineering, and Chemical and Systems Biology at Stanford University. A NIH Pioneer Award recipient, Dr. Lin develops protein-based tools for molecular imaging and control of gene and viral therapy.
"We are privileged to once again host a panel of esteemed experts who each offer valuable insight on how best to apply the latest science and medical evidence to address the many practical questions people have about living in a world with COVID-19,” said Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of WTTC. “As leaders and global citizens alike, we seek the best and latest information from experts on how we can best move forward and turn the corner on this crisis. I am delighted that WTTC and Carnival Corporation, with partner Hilton are creating a forum where these important conversations can take place."
Participation is free, but registration is required. Participants can ask questions ahead of the summit. To register, please click here.
