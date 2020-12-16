Amadeus, Star Alliance Partner To Make Travel More Touchless
Travel Technology Amadeus North America Claudette Covey December 16, 2020
Amadeus and Star Alliance formed a partnership that will provide passengers with biometric identity verification at a growing number of airports, with the aim of creating a more touchless travel experience.
Travelers enrolled in Star Alliance Biometrics, which was launched in November, or Amadeus Traveler ID, will be able to take advantage of identity verification services at a number of airports.
Star Alliance Biometric enables passengers to navigate through check-in kiosks, bag-drops and boarding gates with facial recognition technology.
For its part, Amadeus Traveler ID connects traveler’s digital IDs to online and biometric portals.
“The best part of this trustful partnership is how we are building upon our individual strengths and working together to deliver a more seamless and safe travel experience,” said Christian Draeger, Star Alliance’s vice president of customer experience. “It increases our operational ability by speeding up airport processes and immediately benefits those who have already enrolled in our program. Through collaboration between the Star Alliance Biometrics and Amadeus Traveler ID solutions, we have a winning proposition that will encompass all aspects of the customer journey.”
Added Monika Wiederhold, Amadeus’ executive vice president airlines Central & Eastern Europe, “Ultimately, our objective with Traveler ID is to help the industry deploy frictionless travel throughout the whole passenger journey. We can only achieve this through collaboration with travel industry partners, which is why we are so pleased to work with Star Alliance to bring this vision to life.”
