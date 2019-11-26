Blue Ribbon Bags Pushes Further Into Southeast Asia With New Partnership
Earlier this month, Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB) and HG Travel, the largest destination management company in Vietnam, agreed to a key strategic partnership in which HG Travel will become the exclusive sales agent for BRB in the emerging Vietnamese market.
With thousands of OTAs, travel agents and airlines already offering its product around the world, BRB is now looking to increase its footprint in Southeast Asia with this key strategic partnership in Vietnam.
BRB’s new partner, HG travel, is a destination management company serving several countries in Southeast Asia. HG Travel will soon be launching the BRB product on its own online travel agency, Gotadi.com, with plans to offer the service on its platform by the end of 2019.
As outbound tourism continues to grow at a feverish pace in Vietnam, BRB’s entry into the market could not have better timing.
Vietnam has experienced a 10-15 percent year-on-year outbound tourism growth in the last five years, according to Euromonitor. With the population of the country nearing 100 million, there is still room for further development in the market.
The partnership will also give BRB a foothold in Vietnam due to HG Travel’s existing relationships with OTAs, Airlines and TMCs in this emerging market.
Conor Coyne, Blue Ribbon Bags’ Head of Business Development in Southeast Asia, stated, "We’re extremely excited to be partnered with one of the most reputable travel companies in Vietnam. HG Travel’s wide range of travel products and their knowledge of the Southeast Asia market will allow our service to be integrated quickly into the region."
SOURCE: Blue Ribbon Bags press release.
