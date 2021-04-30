Google Unveils New Tools To Help You Travel Smarter
Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz April 30, 2021
Google is planning on more people traveling this summer, so it’s rolled out some handy new features, like up-to-date COVID-19 information, destination ideas and helpful guides.
According to Travel + Leisure, Google will now display COVID-19 travel advisories and restrictions when you search for destinations, flights, hotels and more, providing information about possible mandatory quarantines or COVID-19 tests.
It will also display a toggle that users can switch on to receive direct emails notifying them of the change in restrictions, which are state-specific within the U.S and country-specific everywhere else.
Google Flights now offers a new Explore map function, which shows flight prices for different destinations, which users can refine by interests like beaches, skiing and more. This will be a handy tool for users who care more about flight price than distinct destinations, or who are hesitating between several different destinations.
Google’s desktop Google Maps has also been fine-tuned for road trips. Users can input their starting points and endpoint, then can add stop points along their route, like hotels, rest stops, restaurants and parks. Users can send these personalized directions to their phones and have the ability to change the route as they travel.
