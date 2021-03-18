Last updated: 11:32 AM ET, Thu March 18 2021

Travelport and American Airlines Extend Partnership

Travel Technology American Airlines Lacey Pfalz March 18, 2021

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER
American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. (photo via santirf/iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Travelport, the worldwide travel retail platform, will be extending its full content agreement with American Airlines for the next several years.

The extended partnership is effective immediately, and the extension also includes an agreement to distribute American Airlines’ NDC content, which travel agents can use to help book clients on American Airlines flights.

The retail platform will enhance functionality to simplify how its agencies shop and manage NDC bookings with the airline.

The airline’s new Main Plus offer, which provides passengers with either a Main Cabin Extra or Preferred seat, a free checked bag and boarding privileges is part of the airline’s enhancements.

“This is an exciting time for us at Travelport, and we’re delighted to continue providing our customers access to full content from American Airlines, said Jason Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer – Travel Partners at Travelport. “We’ve been at the forefront of NDC delivery globally and this agreement with American Airlines further strengthens that leadership position. We’re dedicated to increasing value for our airline partners whilst ensuring travelers have access to the broadest range of content possible.”

NDC: New Distribution Capability. Launched by IATA to enhance more transparent communication between airlines and travel advisors, it addresses three core industry limitations: product differentiation and time-to-market, access to complete air content and a transparent shopping experience.

