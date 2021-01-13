Adventures by Disney Unveils First-Ever Dedicated Expedition Cruises
January 13, 2021
Starting in late 2021, Adventures by Disney will begin offering Expedition Cruises to some of the most bucket-list-worthy destinations including Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands.
Working with world-class expedition and river cruise companies, Adventures by Disney plans to give their guests the most memorable experiences possible. Aboard the expedition cruises, guides will provide specialty programs. Learn about different ecosystems, wildlife and conservation, while also getting to enjoy a smaller expedition cruise to unique destinations.
Aboard one of the luxury PONANT cruise ships, expedition cruises to Antarctica will take guests on a 12-day, 11-night journey to arguably the hardest continent to visit.
Guests will also get to experience Patagonia which offers some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes of anywhere in the world.
You can even choose to extend your journey with a four-day, three-night tour of Buenos Aires. Or choose to sail to the Galapagos Islands on a nine-day, eight-night tour of the islands aboard a boutique cruise ship.
Five sailings with three different routes are planned for this once-in-a-lifetime journey.
Adventures by Disney is also bringing back their popular river cruise routes along the Danube, Rhine and Seine Rivers in Europe.
These 2022 itineraries even include a special National Geographic Photography Sailing on the Seine River. Guests will get to travel aboard AmaWaterways ships, which are known for their unforgettable experiences already.
Booking for these highly anticipated cruises begins January 19, 2021, for those who have traveled with Adventures by Disney before; January 21, 2021, for all Disney Vacation Club members; and January 22, 2021, for everyone else.
