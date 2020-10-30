ALG Vacations Launches Online Publication for Travel Advisors
Vacation Packages Apple Vacations Theresa Norton October 30, 2020
ALG Vacations has created TravelBlogue, a new online content destination for travel advisors.
The announcement continues the dialogue begun by the forthcoming Travelogue, an interactive, customizable catalog/brochure unveiled at ALGV’s Ascend conference in September.
TravelBlogue includes resources, news, stories and tips for travel advisors. Divided into four sections, this content will encompass all facets of life as a travel agent.
Work will focus on growth, development, business strategies, planning and project management, industry news, work/life balance and leadership.
Travels will emphasize destination and supplier highlights, travel styles, tips and hacks, news and current events.
Lifestyle will touch on subjects that pertain to the intersection of the travel life to lifestyle, such as family activities, cooking, holidays, gift guides and shopping, wellness and more.
Shareables will be consumer-ready articles that agents can use on their social media and value-added communications that help solidify the travel professional’s standing as an expert.
There will also be guest editorials, fun quizzes, executive Q&As, agent interviews and sponsored partnership posts as well as feature editorials, listicles and service stories.
For its launch, topics include how all-inclusive resorts have changed since COVID-19; how to participate in and bolster your business this Small Business Saturday; CleanComplete and safety protocols at top resorts; safe destination spotlights; staff recommendations for excursions in favorite destinations; and others.
“We look forward to launching yet another valuable resource for travel advisors, delivering further on the promise that ALGV gives agents MORE,” said Jacki Marks, executive vice president-trade brands, for ALG Vacations. “I hope that this more personal and personalized resource will inform and entertain in a way that helps to support their success in all areas of their lives.”
