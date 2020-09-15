ALG Vacations’ Ray Snisky Urges Advisors to Contact Lawmakers
Ray Snisky, group president of ALG Vacations, is urging travel advisors to tell federal lawmakers that more COVID-related economic relief packages are needed.
“In late July, I sent letters to federal lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin – locations where ALG Vacations has physical offices – asking them to take action to provide ongoing relief that will enable your small business to survive these unprecedented times,” Snisky wrote in a letter to travel agents. “ALG Vacations will not directly benefit from this legislation. Instead, we will benefit when the agent community benefits – this isn’t about us. No one in the industry has worked harder and put in longer hours for little to no compensation than travel advisors. No one deserves this relief more than travel advisors.”
He recommends that advisors use the easy system created by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) to communicate with Congressional leaders. The page is here.
“Now, as a valued member of the travel advisor community, I am asking YOU to join me in speaking up about the importance of this relief package,” Snisky wrote. “Collectively, we must keep pressure on lawmakers in Washington D.C. to come to an agreement – and to do it as quickly as possible.
“On behalf of ALG Vacations, thank you for stepping up, for speaking out, and for joining the efforts to make change. You’ve heard it time and time again in the past months: We’re all in this together. I personally take that statement very seriously, and we at ALG Vacations look forward to working with you to keep the dream – and reality of travel – alive for vacationers we serve.”
