ALG Vacations Reveals New Policies, Programs Aid Strong 2023 Travel Numbers
ALG Vacations revealed that the company’s newest policies, programs and platforms will help contribute to strong 2023 travel numbers.
During an end-of-summer business wrap-up, ALG Vacations Executive Vice President Jacki Marks said that recent initiatives helped travel advisors close more business, including the July launch of a low deposit policy program for Mexico/Caribbean bulk airfares, with the reduction of bulk-fare deposits to only $250 per person for bookings made 46+ days before departure.
“Looking ahead to 2023 travel, we are currently pacing double-digits ahead in passengers vs. 2022 largely driven by groups—both Contracted Groups and GroupEase,” Marks said. “We expect growth to continue building while comparing to prior year challenges with Omicron and Delta variants.”
In addition, the reinstatement of Mexico packages via Southwest Airlines through Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, and Travel Impressions, which are once again selling packages nearly 21 months after the airline removed access to Mexico flights for tour operators due to technology updates.
“With traditionally low fares, two free checked bags, no cancel fees on the air portion and Rapid Rewards, the airline offers great value for Mexico-bound clients,” Marks continued. “That value becomes even greater when packaged with hotel stays and transfers from ALGV, the world’s leading tour operator to Mexico.”
In August, ALG Vacations launched its new TikTok channel @AskaTravelAdvisorALGV, which offers travel tips and tricks and promotes the benefits of using a travel advisor.
