ALG Vacations Unveils New Travel Agency Content and Resources for Small Business Saturday
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Donald Wood November 16, 2022
ALG Vacations is encouraging consumers around the United States to “Ask a Travel Advisor” as part of Small Business Saturday on November 26.
To celebrate Small Business Saturday, ALG Vacations announced the launch of a comprehensive toolkit that includes marketing collateral which can be customized to promote the individual agencies, general awareness material and resources to encourage business growth.
In addition to a new landing page devoted to Small Business Saturday, ALGV360.com offers travel agency owners and professionals the Small Business Saturday mini-library, which includes customizable social media posts, branded Build-Your-Own-Email templates and more.
“Our family of brands is uniquely built around helping to grow this nation’s travel agencies, an important network of small businesses that help tie the world together,” ALG Vacations Executive Vice President Jacki Marks said.
“To us, this retail holiday is a great opportunity to show our gratitude for their partnership by providing the resources, professional development, and referrals they need to succeed,” Marks continued.
As part of the Small Business Saturday content collection, ALGV’s TravelBlogue tackles topics such as how to close more sales, establish a strong presence this shopping season, dos and don’ts of social media posting and engagement and rack up positive reviews for their agency.
For a more interactive approach in a group environment, ALG Vacations also developed a webinar for Small Business Saturday entitled “Small Business Saturday – Marketing for Your Business,” scheduled for November 17 at 10 a.m. ET.
“As proud as we are to support small businesses like those of our travel advisor partners this weekend, we never forget that ‘We Do It Together’,” ALG Vacations General Manager Scott Wiseman said.
“This is one toolkit where we pull out all to stops to fuel the success of our country’s travel agencies, but it’s certainly not the only one. We are committed to ‘Giving you MORE.’” Wiseman continued.
