American Airlines Vacations Offering $125 Savings on Mexico Bookings

American Airlines Vacations is offering as much as $125 off Mexico vacation packages this March.
To qualify, travelers must use the promo code "MEX125" when they book now through March 31, 2023, for travel between March 18 and November 30, 2023, with a minimum stay of four nights and a minimum spend of $4,600.
The package must also include roundtrip flights.
Keep in mind that blackout dates do apply around upcoming holidays, including Easter (April 9), Memorial Day (May 29), Juneteenth (June 19), the Fourth of July (July 4), Labor Day (September 4) and Thanksgiving (November 23).
Eligible airports include popular landing spots like Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, among others.
The complete list includes the following: Acapulco (ACA), Aguascalientes (AGU), Leon, Guanajuato (BJX), Cancun (CUN), Chihuahua (CUU), Cozumel (CZM), Durango (DGO), Guadalajara (GDL), Hermosillo (HMO), Huatulco (HUX), Loreto (LTO), Mexico City (MEX), Merida (MID), Morelia (MLM), Monterrey (MTY), Mazatlan (MZT), Oaxaca (OAX), Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Queretaro (QRO), Los Cabos (SJD), San Luis Potosi (SLP), Torreon (TRC), Zacatecas (ZCL), Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo (ZIH) and Manzanillo (ZLO).
