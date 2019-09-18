Family-Friendly Resorts for Your Next Vacation
Vacation Packages Apple Leisure Group Janeen Christoff September 18, 2019
With Apple Leisure Group’s (ALG) family of vacation brands, travelers have access to award-winning family resorts in top destinations around the world.
These days families are looking for the creme de la creme of resorts when booking a leisure vacation, and ALG provides resorts with the amenities families crave, including kids clubs, water parks and high-end culinary options in the most sought-after locations.
Here is a sampling of some of the top resorts offered through a selection of ALG brands:
Take the family to Walt Disney World with Southwest Vacations. The company offers top Disney resorts, including Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista and the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, both located in the Disney Springs Resort Area.
At the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, families can take advantage of free breakfast, a free night’s stay, savings on Walt Disney World tickets and more.
The affordable Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort is offering 15 percent savings on stays as well as ticket savings. Families can enjoy a 45-acre lake with beaches, quiet pools, a marina, bike rentals, nature trails, shopping and more in the Epcot resort area.
For families dreaming of a Mexico vacation, a stay with Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa through United Vacations is ideal.
The all-suite, all-inclusive resort gives a true sense of place with colonial architecture. Families will love the family suites, the children’s infinity pool with a waterslide, the Explorers Club with a climbing wall and playground for the kids and spa and golf for grownups.
Families can take advantage of Kids Stay Free rates through December 22, 2019, and from August 16, 2020.
With Blue Sky Tours in Hawaii, travelers can enjoy all the benefits of a Hawaii beach vacation and more.
For example, families will love their time at Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, and its many recent upgrades. The transformed Na Hale wing now features intimate residential guestrooms with oceanfront views and suites.
Kids will love the waterslide, three pools, white sand beach and more and parents have access to the Mandara Spa and the two 18-hole championship courses within the Waikoloa Beach Resort community.
For those looking to head to the Caribbean, book a journey to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana with Funjet Vacations. The five-star property is nestled on the golden sand of the Dominican Republic’s Uvero Alto Beach and offers nonstop entertainment for parents and kids alike through the Gourmet Inclusive luxury experience.
Families earn exclusive perks and additional amenities during their stays that include a Karisma Kids Camp kit in their room with a stuffed toy and milk.
